Monument Capital Management Has $2.38 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Monument Capital Management decreased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,902 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up 1.4% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,579,988,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 62.3% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $940,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $54,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 487.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,707,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $191.77 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.88 and its 200 day moving average is $190.44.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

