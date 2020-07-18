Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) to Raise $160 Million in IPO

Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) expects to raise $160 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, July 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 10,000,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Montrose Environmental Group generated $233.9 million in revenue and had a net loss of $23.6 million. The company has a market cap of $325.3 million.

BofA Securities and William Blair served as the underwriters for the IPO and BNP PARIBAS, Capital One Securities, Stifel and Needham & Company were co-managers.

Montrose Environmental Group provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Since our inception in 2012, our mission has been to help clients and communities meet their environmental goals and needs. Today, we have emerged as one of the fastest growing companies in a highly fragmented and growing $1.25 trillion global environmental industry. We service complex, recurring and often non-discretionary environmental needs of our diverse clients across our three business segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. “.

Montrose Environmental Group was founded in 2013 and has 1730 employees. The company is located at 1 Park Plaza, Suite 1000, Irvine, CA 92614, US and can be reached via phone at (949) 988-3500 or on the web at http://www.montrose-environmental.com.

