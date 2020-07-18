Montecito Bank & Trust Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,534 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,478,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Bank of America increased their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $52.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

