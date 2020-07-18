Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 925 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,281 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO opened at $46.75 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $193.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

