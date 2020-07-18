Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 4,500 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cinemark by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Cinemark by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 90,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cinemark by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cinemark by 1,903.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 397,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 377,518 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNK opened at $13.59 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNK shares. Macquarie raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

