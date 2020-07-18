Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 441 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 139,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 124,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 32,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,497,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

