Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 19 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,576.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,448.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,364.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1,034.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,564.41.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.