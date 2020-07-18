Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 189 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,716 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $195.09 on Friday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $379.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,404.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.62.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

