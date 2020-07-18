Montecito Bank & Trust Raises Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 42.1% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 8,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Aptiv by 65.8% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 80.5% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Aptiv by 5.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.76. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.26. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

