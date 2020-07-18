Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 4,200 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,528 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 254,051 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 19,863 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,264,655 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $202,474,000 after acquiring an additional 398,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at $58,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

