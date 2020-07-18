Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,239,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 36,849.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $214,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,109 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $174,197,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Argus decreased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $74.16 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

