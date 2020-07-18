Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases New Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $604,447,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 48,721.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,901 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $194,038,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Stryker by 20.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 519.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $196,926,000 after buying an additional 1,005,913 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus reduced their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

SYK opened at $192.98 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.