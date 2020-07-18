Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 1,432 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 62,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 105.7% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $43,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Shares of COF stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average is $75.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

