Montecito Bank & Trust Makes New $212,000 Investment in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,193 shares in the last quarter. BosValen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $199,946,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $77,549,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $12,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM stock opened at $246.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,450.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of -1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.92 and a 200-day moving average of $146.55. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $281.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.88, for a total transaction of $830,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $830,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.96, for a total transaction of $17,743,373.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at $44,846,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 780,889 shares of company stock valued at $169,635,395. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. FBN Securities raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.68.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.