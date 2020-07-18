Montecito Bank & Trust Has $811,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Facebook were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 602,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $123,611,000 after purchasing an additional 85,518 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $1,491,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $242.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $686.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.77. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $265.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.10.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares in the company, valued at $84,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,038,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.