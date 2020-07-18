Montecito Bank & Trust Has $603,000 Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,956,000 after buying an additional 2,041,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,116,000 after purchasing an additional 961,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,559,000 after purchasing an additional 144,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

