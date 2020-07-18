Montecito Bank & Trust Has $489,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Mills were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 667,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,846 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,499,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,621,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,928,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,847,000 after acquiring an additional 402,244 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,518,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,410 shares of company stock worth $5,242,570 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $64.64 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $65.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.83 and its 200-day moving average is $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

