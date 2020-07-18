Montecito Bank & Trust Has $359,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 328.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 62,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. CSFB reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

UPS stock opened at $118.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.49 and a 200-day moving average of $103.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

