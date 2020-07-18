Montecito Bank & Trust Has $295,000 Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other news, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $875,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,691.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,620,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total transaction of $310,365,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,633,083 shares of company stock worth $561,094,645. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

COR stock opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $128.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.43.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The firm had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

COR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.18.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.