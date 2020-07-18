Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.93 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.89. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

