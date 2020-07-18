Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.42 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

NYSE XOM opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $76.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

