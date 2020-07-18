Montecito Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,018 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in HP were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in HP by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in HP by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $17.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

