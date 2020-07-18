Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ opened at $55.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44.

