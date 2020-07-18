Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,853 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.0% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,578,000 after acquiring an additional 502,407 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $3,532,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,674,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $100,247,000 after acquiring an additional 34,686 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 27,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $250.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Vertical Group began coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

