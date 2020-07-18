Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.54.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $137.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.26. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.