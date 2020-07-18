Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,932,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,150 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 91,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 378,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

