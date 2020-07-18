Montecito Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 1,672 Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $2,081,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,144,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Ingram sold 103,509 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $10,041,408.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,564.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,591 shares of company stock worth $36,577,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $125.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.10 and a beta of 0.89. Avalara Inc has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $144.20.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.