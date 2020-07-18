Montecito Bank & Trust Buys New Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 468.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,243,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $133.89 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.83.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

