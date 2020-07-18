Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 2,034 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Chevron by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,893,000 after purchasing an additional 522,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $164.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.