Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 1,189 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 788.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 839.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 41.2% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

