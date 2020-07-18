Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 337 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 401.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 33.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $111.51 on Friday. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.08 and its 200 day moving average is $112.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

