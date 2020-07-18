Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 1,533 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in LKQ were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $11,531,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 23.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price objective on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of LKQ opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

