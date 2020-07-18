Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 1,029 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,848 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

