Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng Sells 6,495 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total value of $1,598,159.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 274,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,611,136.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Friday, May 8th, Saria Tseng sold 4,565 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $952,578.55.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Saria Tseng sold 18,171 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,634,200.00.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $249.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.88. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $255.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 97.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,489,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,070,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,685,000 after buying an additional 273,269 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $40,469,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 52.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 572,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,813,000 after buying an additional 197,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,077,000 after purchasing an additional 115,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.