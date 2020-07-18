Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $190.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,423,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,234,000 after purchasing an additional 718,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $79,846,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,490,000 after purchasing an additional 534,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 47.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,127 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $29,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $185.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $196.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.