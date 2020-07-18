Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading 2.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during trading on Thursday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $88.37 and last traded at $82.18, 714,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 16,801,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.22.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $201,108.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,685,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,228,607.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,025,140 shares in the company, valued at $99,272,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,266,525 shares of company stock worth $142,868,752 in the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 8,474.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 59,320 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

