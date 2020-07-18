MKM Partners Boosts Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $87.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target upped by MKM Partners from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ATVI has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Edward Jones started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average is $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $82.05.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $3,664,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $36,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 381,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,989,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 17,458 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $2,002,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 22,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

