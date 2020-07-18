Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MITK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. National Securities upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Shares of MITK stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $391.84 million, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.24. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,437 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $112,654.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,034.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 7,237 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $67,014.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,029.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,010,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.