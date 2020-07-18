Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

TIGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. New Street Research cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Millicom International Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $27.47 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular SA has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $57.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 183.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.50). Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular SA will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Millicom International Cellular Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.