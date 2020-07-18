Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $225.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Summit Insights started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.58.

Microsoft stock opened at $202.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,546.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

