Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 53.2% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,534 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $3,478,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $49.47 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

