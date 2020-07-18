Michael McConnell Acquires 34,978 Shares of Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA) Stock

Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA) insider Michael McConnell acquired 34,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of A$19,412.79 ($13,296.43).

Michael McConnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Michael McConnell acquired 20,583 shares of Adacel Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.56 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,423.57 ($7,824.36).

On Wednesday, July 15th, Michael McConnell bought 55,777 shares of Adacel Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.57 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$31,792.89 ($21,775.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.41 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.52. Adacel Technologies Limited has a one year low of A$0.30 ($0.21) and a one year high of A$0.84 ($0.58).

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells simulation and software applications and services for the civil and military aerospace sectors in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers MaxSim Tower for supporting local tower, and ground and ramp control; MaxSim Radar for radar and non-radar procedural training; MaxSim Mobile Systems that facilitates transport to alternative training locations; MaxSim Ultra 3D-Tabletop, an interpretation of standing ATC training tool; MaxSim in a Pod, an enclosed tower setup with a 2-screen front projection visual system; MaxSim Virtual Reality simulator; InSight Visual Systems, a 3D scene-renderer that provides enhancements to realistic visual scene performance and visual acuity; and Aviation Phraseology Training ICE, an application to master proper terminology and communications procedures in a non-intimidating environment.

