Michael McConnell Acquires 20,583 Shares of Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA) Stock

Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA) insider Michael McConnell purchased 20,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.56 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,423.57 ($7,824.36).

Michael McConnell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adacel Technologies alerts:

On Monday, July 13th, Michael McConnell bought 34,978 shares of Adacel Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.56 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,412.79 ($13,296.43).

On Wednesday, July 15th, Michael McConnell bought 55,777 shares of Adacel Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.57 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,792.89 ($21,775.95).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.52. Adacel Technologies Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.30 ($0.21) and a 12 month high of A$0.84 ($0.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79.

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells simulation and software applications and services for the civil and military aerospace sectors in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers MaxSim Tower for supporting local tower, and ground and ramp control; MaxSim Radar for radar and non-radar procedural training; MaxSim Mobile Systems that facilitates transport to alternative training locations; MaxSim Ultra 3D-Tabletop, an interpretation of standing ATC training tool; MaxSim in a Pod, an enclosed tower setup with a 2-screen front projection visual system; MaxSim Virtual Reality simulator; InSight Visual Systems, a 3D scene-renderer that provides enhancements to realistic visual scene performance and visual acuity; and Aviation Phraseology Training ICE, an application to master proper terminology and communications procedures in a non-intimidating environment.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Adacel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adacel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.