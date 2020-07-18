MGM Wireless Limited (ASX:MWR) Insider Mark Fortunatow Buys 279,070 Shares

MGM Wireless Limited (ASX:MWR) insider Mark Fortunatow acquired 279,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$29,860.49 ($20,452.39).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97. MGM Wireless Limited has a 1-year low of A$0.07 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of A$0.45 ($0.31).

MGM Wireless Company Profile

MGM Wireless Limited designs, develops, and commercializes smartphone+watch wearables devices for children; and software for school communication and student absence management in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It operates through School Messaging Services, Smart Watches and Apps, and Other segments.

