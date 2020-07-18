MGM Wireless Limited (ASX:MWR) Insider Mark Fortunatow Buys 279,070 Shares

MGM Wireless Limited (ASX:MWR) insider Mark Fortunatow acquired 279,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$29,860.49 ($20,452.39).
The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97. MGM Wireless Limited has a 1-year low of A$0.07 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of A$0.45 ($0.31).
MGM Wireless Company Profile
