MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.09.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.49 and a quick ratio of 14.49. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.97, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.66). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.69%.

In related news, Director Michael Rietbrock sold 17,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $412,216.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Murren sold 36,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $909,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 52,210 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 71,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.