MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Given the strong purchase market and potential share gains from FHA, MGIC Investment anticipates strong writing. MGIC’s insurance in force remains solid. A decline in loss and claims payments will likely solidify its balance sheet and improve its financial profile. Shares of MGIC Investment have underperformed the industry in a year's time. We believe that improved earnings, banking on declining delinquency, lower claims payments and an improving housing market should drive the company’s shares. MGIC Investment also flaunts a solid capital position on which it returns value to shareholders in forms of share buybacks and dividend payments. However, a competitive environment and pressure to maintain capital at the required level will likely dent capital flexibility. Further, escalating underwriting and other expenses weigh on margin.”

MTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.59.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.85.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 54.64%. The company had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

