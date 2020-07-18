Meyer Handelman Co. Has $12.70 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,814 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.18. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.94.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

