Methanex’s (MX) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Tudor Pickering reiterated a sell rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

TSE:MX opened at C$27.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.76. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$13.24 and a 12-month high of C$56.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.94.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Methanex will post 6.6500004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

