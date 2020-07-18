Metalicity Ltd (ASX:MCT) Insider Andrew Daley Buys 4,216,420 Shares

Metalicity Ltd (ASX:MCT) insider Andrew Daley acquired 4,216,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,679.14 ($49,095.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. Metalicity Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of A$0.05 ($0.03).

Metalicity Company Profile

Metalicity Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, acquisition, and development of base and rare metal projects in Australia. It explores for zinc, graphite, copper, nickel, lithium, tantalum, and cobalt deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Admiral Bay Zinc project located in the Canning Basin, Kimberley region of Western Australia.

