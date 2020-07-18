Metalicity Ltd (ASX:MCT) Insider Andrew Daley Buys 4,216,420 Shares

Metalicity Ltd (ASX:MCT) insider Andrew Daley acquired 4,216,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,679.14 ($49,095.30).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. Metalicity Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of A$0.05 ($0.03).
Metalicity Company Profile
