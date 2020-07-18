Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Shares of MMSI opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.40. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.80.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,588,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Ming-Teh Liu sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,800 shares of company stock worth $1,061,600 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1,878.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5,416.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.